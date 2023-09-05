AUGUST FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department performed eight inspections of area food service locations during the month of August.

Following are the results of those inspections, including the date of inspection, site, location and final grade. Specific violations are not listed but can be found on the Scotland County Health Department website.

— Aug. 1: Graham’s Buffet, 93.5

— Aug. 14: Arby’s, 95

— Aug. 15: Golden Corral, 94.5

— Aug. 23: Buscuitville, 98.5

— Aug. 25: Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin Robbins, 98.5

— Aug. 29: Golden Run, 84

— Aug. 29, Hardee’s, 97

— Aug. 31: Domino’s Pizza, 98