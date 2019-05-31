G.R.E.A.T. Summer Camps at RichmondCC set for summer

HAMLET – Richmond Community College is once again expanding its summer camp offerings, with rising fifth- through 12th-graders invited to attend up to 11 sessions this year between June 17 and Aug. 1.

During RichmondCC’s G.R.E.A.T. Summer Camps, kids spend their days operating drones and 3D printing machines, as well as learning about cyber security. Cost is $30 per camp, which will include lunch each day.

“We have had tremendous success with our previous camps, with growing attendance each year,” said Dr. Cynthia Reeves, associate dean of grants and special projects at RichmondCC. “So it only made sense to continue to build on the programs.”

June Camps

“Coding, 3D Design and Electronics are the three primary disciplines for robotics, so all of our other camps build off of those courses,” explained Jeff Epps, CEO of Stemerald City, who assists RichmondCC with the camps.

These topics are offered during the camps in June, so kids who want to take the advanced camps in July will have the necessary prerequisites. Completion of the Coding and 3D Design courses are pre-requisites for five of the seven camps being held in July. Many Richmond County public school students may have completed the pre-requisites through courses offered through their middle schools. Also, students who attended the G.R.E.A.T. Saturday Academy will have completed coding, 3D design and electrical courses.

• June 17-20: 3D Modeling Level I – RichmondCC Main Campus, Hamlet

• June 24-27: Charged Up – RichmondCC Main Campus, Hamlet

• June 24-27: Coding Level I – Honeycutt Center, Laurinburg

July Camps

• July 8-11: Coding Level I – RichmondCC Main Campus, Hamlet

• July 8-11: Drones – RichmondCC Main Campus, Hamlet – Students must have previously completed both Coding Level I and 3D Modeling Level I.

• July 15-18: Art of the Polygon – RichmondCC Main Campus, Hamlet – Students must have previously completed 3D Modeling Level I.

• July 15-18: Geographic Information System Mapping (GIS) – RichmondCC Main Campus, Hamlet

• July 22-25: Coding Level II – RichmondCC Main Campus, Hamlet – Students must have previously completed Coding Level I.

• July 22-25: Computer Aided Drafting – RichmondCC Main Campus, Hamlet – Students must have previously completed 3D Modeling Level I.

• July 22-25: Art of the Polygon – Honeycutt Center, Laurinburg – Students must have previously completed 3D Modeling Level I.

• July 29-Aug. 1: Cybersecurity – RichmondCC Main Campus, Hamlet – Students must have previously completed both Coding Level I and 3D Modeling Level I.

Epps said the goal of the summer camps is to expose youth to careers they may otherwise not know about, while also teaching “soft skills,” such as critical thinking and problem solving.

“I like to say we hide the broccoli in the mashed potatoes,” said Epps. “Kids come out and spend their days with us having fun and thinking they’re just playing games and meeting new friends. They don’t realize until the camps are over how much they’ve actually learned. And that transition is fun to watch.”

Students are welcome to attend classes in either Scotland or Richmond counties, regardless of which county they live in.

For information about RichmondCC’s summer camps or to sign up, contact Alicia Butler at (910) 410-1706 or [email protected] Visit www.richmondcc/great.com.

Wylie Bell is the director of marketing and communications for Richmond Community College.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_StudentRCC.jpg