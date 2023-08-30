LAURINBURG — Scotland County Government offices will be on a 2-hour delay for Thursday, August 31st due to the impacts from Hurricane Idalia that are forecasted to affect Scotland County.

For most offices, the opening time will be 10 a.m., however, all emergency services will not be impacted by the delay.

Scotland County remains under a Flash Flood Watch and a Tropical Storm Warning. Impacts from Hurricane Idalia are expected to be most severe overnight on Wednesday with heavy rain and wind gusts up to 45 mph.

“Residents are urged to prepare for the impacts of Idalia and to stay informed through the Scotland County Facebook page, local radio and television stations and through the Laurinburg Exchange’s website,” a county spokesperson stated.