LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Schools district has canceled classes for Thursday, a spokesperson announced Wednesday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, the school district stated: “Due to the possible risk of localized flooding and gusty winds as a result of Hurricane Idalia, and out of an abundance of caution, Scotland County Schools will be closed for students and staff on Thursday, August 31. As a reminder, all after-school events and activities are canceled for this afternoon as well. Again, schools and district offices will be closed tomorrow for students and staff.”

The school district had announced earlier in the day the day the officials were meeting with the Scotland County Emergency Management team to determine a plan of action.

Scotland County was placed under a Tropical Storm Warning shortly thereafter.