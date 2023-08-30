LAURINBURG — A State of Emergency has been declared by Mayor Jim Willis for the City of Laurinburg in preparation for the impact of Hurricane/Tropical Storm Idalia, according to a statement released by city officials.

“This declaration is in effect as of 5 p.m. on August 30, 2023, and shall remain in effect until modified or rescinded,” the release read in part. “There are currently no restrictions imposed by the declaration; however, if necessary, the declaration can be modified.”

Laurinburg residents are “strongly urged” to begin preparations for the inclement weather if they have not done so yet, city officials stated.

In the event of power or water/sewer outages for City customers, call Public Works at 910-276-2364. After normal working hours, call 910-277-3231.