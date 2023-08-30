LAURINBURG — A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Scotland County in the wake of Idalia, a Category 3 hurricane that made landfall in Florida Wednesday morning and is expected to continue damage throughout the east coast.

A Tropical Storm Warning means tropical-storm-force winds are expected somewhere within this area within the next 36 hours. Storm-force winds are to reach 20-30 miles per hour with gusts up to 45 miles per hour.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS

Potential impacts could include damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes; as well as unsecured lightweight objects blown about. NWS also warns of the possibility of many large tree limbs broken off; a few trees snapped or uprooted but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow-rooted; and some fences and roadway signs blown over.

A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places should be expected. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways may also pose a risk as well as scattered power and communications outages.

FLOOD WATCH

A Flood Watch is still in place with rainfall to 3-6 inches.

The National Weather Service is urging people to plan, prepare and act.

— PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force.

— PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage.

— ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous.

Follow updates at laurinburgexchange.com.