LAURINBURG — The threat of tornados has increased for southeast North Carolina, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said Wednesday afternoon.

“The tornado risk for portions of northeast SC and southeast NC has been increased to an Enhanced Risk (3 of 5),” stated Steve Pfaff, NWS Warning Coordination meteorologist.

Pfaff stated the risk will increase as bands of storms move onshore, especially on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

“A Tornado Watch may be needed to highlight this threat. Be prepared to seek shelter if Tornado Warnings are issued for your area,” Pfaff stated.