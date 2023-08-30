LAURINBURG — The chair of the Scotland County Board of Commissioners, Tim Ivey, signed a declaration of a state of emergency in Scotland County effective at 5 p.m. on Aug. 30, 2023.

Hurricane Idalia, the powerful hurricane which is predicted to make landfall in Florida is also predicted to impact Scotland County from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch beginning at 2 p.m. on Wednesday until midnight on Friday for Scotland County. Idalia is expected to bring 2-5 inches of rain as well as 25-30 mph wind gusts to Scotland County and the region. The main impacts of the storm will be flash flooding, downed trees and power lines which will cause a loss of power.

At this time, there are no county-wide curfews in place. Each municipality — Laurinburg, Wagram, and Gibson — may have curfews in place but there are no county-wide curfews, according to a county spokesperson.

