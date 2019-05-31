Area students earn academic hon0rs

CHERAW, South Carolina — The faculty and staff of Northeastern Technical College honored the following students for their outstanding academic achievement during the 2018 spring semester. Students are named to the President’s List in recognition of a grade point average of 4.0. Students placed on the Dean’s List are recognized for earning a grade point average of 3.5.

President’s List

— Laurinburg, NC: Trent Kersey and Lindsey Wright

— McColl: Douglas Bailey, Timothy Clark, Rachel Cummings, Andrew Guinn, Deon Love, Dustin Norton, Raenah Pate, Kaitlyn Rogers and Victoria Scott

Dean’s List

