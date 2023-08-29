LAURINBURG — Scotland Regional Hospice is teaming up with St. Andrews University Equestrian Center to offer a special and meaningful event for children who have recently lost a loved one.

This free event, called “Day at the Barn,” will take place at St. Andrews University Equestrian Center on Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. with lunch provided. It is designed to provide support and a safe space for children between the ages of 5-15 to express and share their feelings of grief.

Hosted by Ride Like a Knight Therapeutic Horsemanship, Day at the Barn will give children the opportunity to interact with each other and the horses in a supportive environment. The event aims to create a sense of community among these children who are going through similar experiences, helping them to feel understood and not alone in their grief.

The importance of supporting children through the grieving process cannot be overstated, according to Tanya Williams, Scotland Regional Hospice Director of Family Services. Williams said losing a loved one can be an incredibly difficult and confusing time for children, who may struggle to understand and express their emotions. By providing a day of activities and discussion focused on grief, Scotland Regional Hospice and its partners hope to help children navigate through their feelings and find healthy ways to cope with their loss.

“One of the unique aspects of this event is the involvement of horses. Horses have long been known for their therapeutic benefits, particularly in the context of grief support,” Williams stated. “Interacting with horses can be a powerful and healing experience for children, allowing them to form deep connections with these gentle creatures. The horses’ calm presence and non-judgmental nature can create a sense of comfort and safety, facilitating the children’s ability to open up and share their emotions.”

Throughout the day, the children will have the opportunity to engage in various activities designed to encourage self-expression and emotional healing. They will have time to share their feelings with others who are going through similar experiences, providing a sense of validation and understanding. Additionally, professional grief counselors will be on hand to provide guidance and support to the children, ensuring that they have the resources they need to navigate their grief journey.

In order to make this event accessible to as many children as possible, the organizers have made it free of charge. This demonstrates their commitment to providing support to children and families who may not have access to other forms of grief counseling or therapy. To ensure that each child has a meaningful experience, space is limited and pre-registration is required.

If you know a child between the ages of 5-15 who has recently experienced the loss of a loved one, encourage them to participate in Day at the Barn. This event promises to be a day of connection, healing and support. To register, call 910-276-7176.

Scotland Regional Hospice and St. Andrews University Equestrian Center are proud to come together to offer this unique and impactful event for children. By providing a safe and nurturing environment for children to explore and express their grief, the organizers hope to empower these young individuals as they navigate their healing journey. Day at the Barn is an important step in helping children find healing and solace during a challenging time.