LAURINBURG — Command Sgt. Maj. James McKee was recently presented North Carolina’s highest honor bestowed upon a civilian by the Office of the Governor, the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.

Rep. Garland Pierce presented McKee with the award on behalf of Gov. Roy Cooper during the Scotland County School’s Convocation ceremony.

Command Sgt. Maj. McKee has had an extensive military career that dates back to 1982 with his start with Troop E, 196th Cavalry, 30th Infantry Division in the North Carolina National Guard.

His career path changed in 1987 when he graduated from the Officer Candidate School at Fort Bragg. He attended the Armor Officer Basic Course.

Throughout the next few years, he served as a captain in the U.S. Army Reserves and as a Nuclear Chemical Biological Warfare specialist in the North Carolina National Guard.

Later, while serving in the 105th Engineer Battalion, he held all Company leadership roles including breach section, demolition section, team leader, squad leader, TOC NCO, Platoon sergeant, Operations sergeant, Joint Task Force NCOIC and first sergeant. McKee finished his distinguished career as the Garrison Command Sergeant Major of the Camp Butner Training Center.

His awards and decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal Army Commendation Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters; Army Achievement Medal with eight Oak Leaf Clusters; Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal with one Silver Oak Leaf Cluster, National Defense Service Medal with one Bronze Service Star; the NATO Medal; the Iraq Campaign Medal with the Campaign Star; the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal among others.

McKee is married to Deborah McKee and lives in Laurinburg.