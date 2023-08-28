MAXTON —A Maxton man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday.

At 2:03 p.m. Sunday, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 500 block of Old Landing Road, Maxton in reference to an individual shot, according to a release from the RCSO. Phillip Locklear, 55, of Longs, South Carolina, was found deceased upon the arrival of the deputies.

Sturgeon Locklear, 78, of Maxton, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, according to the release. Locklear was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $100,000 secured bond.

The case was investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Homicide Division.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.