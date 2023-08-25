City Manager Charles Nichols said this week that the metal framing of the North Fire Station is currently being erected as well as the roof and several subtractors are working on site.

LAURINBURG — To be up and operational by Christmas is the plan for the new North Fire Station currently in the midst of construction at 17501 Aberdeen Road in Laurinburg.

“The anticipated completion of this is by the end of this calendar year so we’re hoping that maybe by Christmas we can be in the facility and be fully operational in there,” City Manager Charles D. Nichols III told the mayor and city council members this week.

Nichols said that the metal framing of the building is currently being erected as well as the roof and several subtractors are working on site.

“Living quarters, training rooms, offices and all are being framed, electricians are inside working on electrical are working on the electrical side,” Nichols said.

Hawks Builders of Richmond County are constructing the new fire station. The current station on North Main Street was severely damaged in 2018 by Hurricane Florence prompting the city to work on relocating to Aberdeen Road. Nichols said over the past year the company has had a series of setbacks including crews walking offsite.

“You’d see a lot done and then it would slow down a bit but they’re still standing behind their completion by the end of the calendar year,” Nichols said.

Once the roof is erected in the coming weeks, weather should not pose a threat to construction.

“Hopefully, if we can get through the next week and a half, two weeks, we will be in the clear for the weather,” Nichols said.

Ground first broke for the station nearly one year ago.

Hawks Builders’ bid came in at $2,778.347 and will include a five-bay station. The city’s budget, fueled by FEMA and GoldenLEAF grants, stands at $2,680,898. The balance comes from American Relief Program monies.

Tomeka Sinclair is the editor of the Laurinburg Exchange. She can be reached at [email protected] or 910-306-3169.