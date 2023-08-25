FORT LIBERTY — U.S. Attorney Michael Easley announced Friday charges relating to murder, drugs, firearms and obstruction for Laurinburg’s Kenneth Maurice Quick Jr.

A federal grand jury indicted Quick on Aug. 1, and that indictment was unsealed at his initial appearance Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly Swank in Greenville.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, it is alleged Quick committed first-degree murder by shooting a victim on Fort Liberty (formerly Fort Bragg) on Dec. 1, 2020. In addition, it is alleged Quick used a firearm to murder a second victim that same day. The murder of the second victim was in relation to a separate charge for conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Quick is also alleged to have been a felon at the time of these offenses and knowingly possessed ammunition. Finally, Quick is alleged to have obstructed justice by attempting to dispose of the body of one of the victims.

Quick is currently serving four years and nine months in federal prison for an unrelated conviction.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division).

U.S. Attorney Michael Easley commended the “focus and dedication of the investigating agencies that allowed these charges to be brought.”

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brad DeVoe and Caroline Webb are prosecuting the case.