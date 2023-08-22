SHOOTING

LAURINBURG —Deputies responded Wednesday to a shooting into an occupied swelling that was reported to have occurred on Horne Road. An investigator said no one was injured.

VANDALISM

LAURINBURG — A person reported to police an unknown suspect cut three tires on their vehicle on Montclair Drive.

LARCENY

LAURINBURG — A person reported to police an unknown suspect took their 2009 black in color Toyota Camry from the driveway on Hooper Drive. The vehicle was unsecured with the keys left inside, according to police.

LAUREL HILL — Skylines Signs reported to deputies a trailer was stolen from Nic’s Quik Pics on Monday.

BREAK-INS

LAURINBURG — A person reported to police an unknown suspect pried the latch off the door to a storage building on East Church Street and took a Craftsman weedeater and blower.

LAURINBURG —A person reported to police an unknown suspect entered their unsecured 2014 Chevrolet Impala on Avery Street and took a Smith & Wesson pistol and a wallet containing financial and identification cards.

LAURINBURG —Assorted clothing and tools were taken during a break and entering that occurred on Maloy Road Saturday.

MAXTON — A gold was stolen from a vehicle following a break-in that occurred on Skyway Church Road on Saturday.

ARRESTS

LAURINBURG — James Fields, 36, of East Laurinburg, was charged with felony breaking or entering, larceny after breaking or entering and possession of cocaine. According to police, this came after officers responded to a residence on Elizabeth Drive referencing a break-in in progress and apprehended Fields on the scene removing items from the residence. Fields was jailed under a $17,500 secure bond.

LAURINBURG — Eric Paglia, 45, of Rockingham, was arrested on a warrant out of Richmond County charging him with assault on a female and communicating threats. Paglia was jailed under no bond due to domestic charges.

LAURINBURG — Cynthia Ferguson, 40, of Woodburn Drive, was arrested and charged with impeding traffic and resisting arrest after officers responded to Vance Convenience where Ferguson was causing a disturbance by trying to fight customers, block traffic on South Caledonia Road and fight officers. Ferguson was jailed under a $1,500 secure bond.

LAURINBURG — Shaquiria McLeod, 20, of Laurinburg, was arrested on a warrant charging her with misdemeanor larceny, second-degree trespassing and misdemeanor conspiracy. McLeod was jailed under a $17,500 secure bond.

LAURINBURG — Nicholas Nicholson, 20, of Kinlaw Drive, was arrested on several warrants. In reference to a shooting incident from Aug. 18 on Pitt Street, Nicholson was charged with discharging a firearm into occupied property, felony conspiracy and discharging a firearm in the city. In reference to a larceny from June 19 on Produce Market Road, Nicholson was charged with misdemeanor possession of stolen goods and obtaining property by false pretense. Nicholson was jailed under a total $60,000 secure bond.

LAURINBURG — Harold Key, 48, of Bennettsville, South Carolina, was arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing and communicating threats. According to police, Key was trespassing upon the property of Circle H and threatened officers when they were arresting him. Key was jailed under a $2,500 secure bond.

LAURINBURG — Demitchel Scurlock, 31, of Old Lumberton Road, was arrested on an Order for Arrest for failing to appear in Cumberland County court on charges of forgery of an instrument and fraudulent deposit of money. Scurlock was jailed under a $15,000 secure bond.

WAGRAM —Maurice McKoy, 43, of Wagram, was arrested Wednesday following a traffic checkpoint. McKoy was charged with felony possession of cocaine and for not having an operable license. McKoy was jailed under a $10,000 bond.