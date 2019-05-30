Scotland County unemployment rate drops

LAURINBURG — The jobless rates have decreased statewide in April and Scotland County joined the other 99 counties with a decrease.

The NC Department of Commerce released the April unemployment figures on Wednesday.

According to the release, “Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in all 100 of North Carolina’s counties in April. Hyde County had the highest unemployment rate at 8.1 percent, while Buncombe County had the lowest at 2.7 percent.”

The Scotland County unemployment rate dropped from 6.9 percent in March to 6.1 percent in April. At the start of the year, the jobless rate was 8.1 percent locally with 923 residents unemployed. The number has dropped to 698 residents out of work as of the end of April.

Statewide, the release added, when compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates decreased in 41 counties, increased in 28 and remained unchanged in 31.

In the region: Robeson County’s rate for April was 5 percent; Hoke County was 4.4 percent; Richmond County was 4.9 percent; and Moore County was 3.5 percent. The state average unemployment rate is 3.6.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Friday, June 21, when the state unemployment rates for May 2019 will be released.

