Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sunset Drive reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had broken into the home by causing $50 to the rear door. The home was rummaged through but nothing was reported to be missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lees Mill Road reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had broken into a storage building on the property and stole a push lawnmower and an assortment of hand tools valued at $460.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Carl Drive reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had removed various credit cards, identification and benefit cards from the residence.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Midland Way reported to the police department Tuesday that unknown persons had caused $1,200 damage to five windows and $260 to the front door of the residence by shooting the home with a bb-gun.

Assault

LAURINBURG — Police responded to First Street Thursday after a call about a disturbance. Upon arrival officers located two people walking on the street arguing. The victim told officers that the woman he was with, 37-year-old Bessie Brown, had struck him in the mouth. Officers noticed injuries to the victim and arrested Brown. She was charged with domestic assault and was not given a bond.

