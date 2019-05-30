School system to continue requiring clear book bags

Hargrave Hargrave

LAURINBURG —Students with Scotland County Schools will continue using clear backpacks for the upcoming school year.

The Scotland County Board of Education met as a committee and discussed the backpacks during its Tuesday meeting as many have heard complaints about the plastic bags not being durable.

The clear bags allow school officials to more easily see what’s inside each child’s book bag to prevent students from concealing a weapon. The schools also provided white mesh bags to students who were in gym classes as well.

“When we put the bookbags in place, it was all about the safety plan for the district and you’ve had some situations where things have come into school in bookbags and one of the ways to rectify that situation was to go with the clear bookbags,” said Superintendent Ron Hargrave. “I think those bookbags have served us well in that respect but we hear the complaints of the bookbags not being strong enough the bookbags not lasting … we’re going to talk safety and we’re going to put things in place, that’s a march forward, I don’t think we can back up on those things that are ensuring the safety of the school system.”

Last year when ordering the bags from Walmart, since the store orders school supplies in February, the company had to work with manufacturers in order to bring in the bags. The store also based its order numbers off of how many clear bags are typically sold in areas on the East Coast, only to have underestimated the number of bags needed.

Hargrave added that the district has been working with Walmart, which is the largest supplier of the bags in the county, to get a wider variety of the clear bags this year — including more durable ones and will keep them throughout the year.

“The kids could be a little bit more careful, I’ve replaced two myself,” said board member Raymond Hyatt. “But I also see how they throw it around and pack it full of nothing to do with a book. I see kids going in the high school that doesn’t have a thing in their hand, but I have two that bring everything but a refrigerator.”

Hyatt also brought up that students are still coming to school with bags that aren’t clear and questioning why it isn’t being enforced.

“We are not going to allow those bookbags in our schools,” Hargrave said. “We’ve had the policy in place this year and we tried to work with our parents because the decision came after many had already bought school supplies. We’re not trying to be difficult, we’re not trying to put extra burden’s on families, but it’s about safety.”

Hargrave added that he met with a group of young men at the school and talked to them about safety and the bookbags. He had asked what they carry in the bags that causes them to break — the list included cleats and all things for after-school activities.

“What struck me as very thought-provoking from these young men was somebody said we have metal detectors at the high school, why don’t we use those every day?” Hargrave said. “So I said you want the metal detectors on every day? And he answered, ‘well yeah, I want to be safe …’ Our kids want to know that when they walk into that building we’re doing everything we can to keep them safe.”

The board agreed to proceed with the same rule of clear bookbags and hope that there will be ample supply of them when it comes time for parents to buy.

