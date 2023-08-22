“The Significant 6,” a comic book created by Keith Stephens, will be available for purchase at the artist reception on Friday or it may be purchased on Amazon for $10.

Comic book author and artist, Keith Stephens, recently released his first comic book “The Significant 6” earlier this summer. A reception will be held Friday to showcase his work.

LAURINBURG — The Arts Council of Scotland County, along with support from the North Carolina Arts Council, will be hosting an artist reception and book signing for comic book author and artist, Keith Stephens.

The reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Arts Council, located at 131 S. Main St., Laurinburg. The event is open to the public and free to attend.

Stephens is the current art teacher at Scotland High School and has been an artist for as long as he can remember.

“I’m not exactly sure when I started drawing, but I’m pretty sure it was before I could walk,” Stephens said. “I loved drawing from a young age. Art has always been an outlet and comfort zone for me.”

His first comic book, “The Significant 6,” was released earlier this summer.

“The Significant 6 is the first comic I have created,” Stephens said. “It began as an assignment in college, and a joke, but it quickly blossomed into something more.”

Based on Stephen’s real-life family, the comic tells the story of six family members and their everyday adventures with some embellishments and a few superpowers. The characters in the comic have names that are based on their childhood or current nicknames.

“The Significant 6” will be available for purchase at the artist reception on Friday or it may be purchased on Amazon for $10.

For more information about the reception or the Arts Council of Scotland County, call 910-277-3599 or visit storyartscenter.org.