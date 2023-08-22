LAURINBURG — On Sept. 1, Scotland Regional Hospice will kick off its Christmas ornament fundraiser to benefit its end-of-life care and bereavement programs.

The annual ornament sale offers a meaningful way to commemorate loved ones and support hospice care in the community.

Each year, the Scotland Regional Hospice ornament takes a different form. This year, the organization has introduced angel wings as its 2023 ornament, allowing individuals to remember their loved ones with a beautiful symbol of angelic presence.

The poly resin ornaments are 4 inches by 3 inches and painted to look metallic making them large enough to stand out, but light enough to hang beautifully on an evergreen branch. They each come in a blue, satin-lined box.

Led by Scotland Regional Hospice volunteer coordinator Bunny Hasty, hospice volunteers have been working throughout the summer to get the ornaments ready to sell. Every bow and embellishment on the 1,200 hand-packaged ornaments are the work of many dedicated volunteers. Each of the packaged ornaments “are truly unique and reflect the love and care that went into their creation.”

Attached to each ornament is a tag that reads, ”The angel wing is incredibly special as it is a symbol of angels who represent protection, purity, courage, love and harmony. They provide us with happiness, hope and faith. It is believed that angels reside in Heaven and it is said that everyone has a guardian angel of their own in the heavens and on Earth.”

The angel wing ornaments are $10 each and all proceeds benefit end-of-life care for families in our community. The ornaments will be available for purchase at the Scotland Regional Hospice office located at 610 Lauchwood Drive. To purchase an angel, call 910-276-7176.