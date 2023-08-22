There was also an antique car show, a campus open house, a cornhole tournament, and a kid’s play area at St. Andrews University’s inaugural Community Block Party held over the weekend.

LAURINBURG — A steady stream of traffic flowed onto the St. Andrews University campus for the debut of their free Community Block Party that ran from late afternoon to evening hours.

The party featured live music by Caeland Garner and Coleridge, Whiskey Pines and Jim Morgan. There was also an antique car show, a campus open house, a cornhole tournament, and a kid’s play area. The play area had inflatable slides and climbing areas and basketball goals. Food trucks were selling pizza, barbeque, fried fish, slushies, and much more.

Prior to the festivities, the Live Like Madison Foundation held a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SAU hosted the party to bolster community relations with the school by offering residents an end-of-summer gathering to enjoy with friends and neighbors. The university also hoped to spark conversations between community members and the school.

In addition to the university, the party was sponsored by Nic’s Pic, Hasty Realty, Mayor Jim Willis, NC Farm Bureau, Wade Dunbar Insurance, Art By Design, Junior Service League, Rotary Club, YPN, Habitat for Humanity, State Farm, Man 2 Man, Trophy World, Partners in Ministry, and the Scotland Memorial Foundation.