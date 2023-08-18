Becca Hughes, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Laurinburg, NC, received the firm’s Spirit of Caring Award.

The award is designed to recognize those financial advisors who exemplify the values, culture and spirit of giving back.

Hughes has demonstrated unyielding dedication to giving back, which has positively impacted her clients, colleagues and community. The award is given to only one financial advisor in each of the firm’s 326 regions and is determined by a peer vote.

Edward Jones is a financial services firm in the U.S. aiming to positively impact its clients and local communities.

“Edward Jones is a partnership. That structure is not just financial, it’s a philosophy,” Hughes said. “We work together, help each other and all share in the rewards of working with long-term individual investors. That brings out the best in everyone. I am humbled to be this year’s recipient of the Spirit of Caring Award.”

