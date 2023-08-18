LARCENY

LAURINBURG — Someone reported to police that an unknown Black male took assorted laundry products from the Family Dollar at Northside Square.

LAURINBURG — Some reported to police that an unknown Black female took and unknown amount of baby formula without paying from Food Lion at the Northside Square.

LAURINBURG — Someone reported to police this week that an on-duty employee at Nic’s Pic Kwik #1 on Aberdeen Road had been taking several items from the business without paying.

LAURINBURG — Someone reported to police this week that an unknown Black male took a bookbag and hair gel from the Family Dollar at Northside Square.

LAURINBURG — Someone reported to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office that they were robbed while exiting and closing up a skilled gaming facility with a deposit box.

LAUREL HILL —Someone reported to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office that their Can-Am Spyder was stolen on Saint Johns Road.

BREAK-IN

LAURINBURG — A break-in was reported to have occurred on Woodburn Road. The victim stated an unknown suspect made forced entry through the rear door of their residence. The residence was rummaged through but nothing appeared to be taken.

LAURINBURG — A victim reported to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office that someone broke into a house and outbuilding and stole Crafts tools, two flat-screen TVs and a lock box on Turnpike Road.

LAUREL HILL — Someone reported to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole three firearms on Bayfield Road.

FRAUD

LAURINBURG —An incident of fraud was reported to have occurred this week at the State Employees’ Credit Union. The reporting person told stated to police that six different suspects have cashed multiple fraudulent checks over the last month totaling $6,650.

ROBBERY

LAURINBURG — A robbery was reported this week on Roosevelt Street. The victim told police they were held at gunpoint and the keys to their 2020 Dodge Charger were taken and the vehicle was then taken. The vehicle was recovered on Tarboro Street. The suspects are two unknown Blck males.

ARREST

LAURINBURG — Chandler Singletary, 29, of Laurinburg, was arrested on a warrant charging him with communicating threats and second-degree trespassing. Singletary was jailed under a $5,000 secure bond

LAURINBURG — Melissa Clark, 46, of Maxton, was arrested on an Order for Arrest for failing to appear in Robeson County court on charges of misdemeanor larceny. Clark was jailed under a $5,000.00 secure bond

LAURINBURG — Ron Strickland, 48, of Pembroke was arrested on a warrant out of Robeson County for misdemeanor larceny. Strickland was jailed under a $1,000 secure bond.

LAURINBURG — Alan McGill, 42, of Port Street, was arrested on a warrant charging him with assault on a female. McGill was jailed under no bond.