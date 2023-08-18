Community invited to decorate Lauchwood Drive for Relay For Life

LAURINBURG — Scotland Health invites the community to join an event supporting Scotland County’s Relay For Life fundraiser.

Dubbed “Turn Lauchwood Drive Purple,” the ceremony aims to raise awareness about cancer and much-needed funds for the American Cancer Society. The event will occur at Scotland Memorial Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, starting at 4 p.m.

During a brief ceremony, participants can help decorate Lauchwood Drive with vibrant purple bows and signs that the community has generously donated. Purple is a well-known symbol of hope associated with Relay For Life, making it a fitting choice for this event. Kona Ice will be on-hand, providing sweet treats for guests to enjoy courtesy of Scotland Health.

The bows, business signs and memorial/honorarium signs will adorn Lauchwood Drive for an entire week, from Sept. 28 to Oct. 6. Following that, they will be moved to Pate Stadium at Scotland High School for the annual Relay For Life event, set to take place on Oct. 6, from 6 to 10 p.m. featuring The Tams, sponsored by Scotland Health.

Attending the Lauchwood Drive event is free, but individuals can support the Scotland Health Relay Team’s efforts by purchasing the bows or signs already on sale.

For every $5 donated to the Scotland Health team, a bow will be placed on Lauchwood Drive, creating a visually striking display of community support. Additionally, signs can be purchased for $100, with all proceeds going toward the American Cancer Society. These signs will then be displayed at the Relay For Life event on October 6th and during the prior week on Lauchwood Drive as part of the “Turn Lauchwood Drive Purple” campaign. Signs can simply show a business or individual’s support for Relay, highlight someone’s fight against cancer, or remember a lost loved one.

The exterior lights at Scotland Memorial Hospital will be tinted purple throughout the week leading up to the Relay For Life event. Scotland Health will also be holding a couple of luminaria decorating opportunities. The candle-lit luminarias light the track at Pate Stadium on the evening of the Relay For Life event and display messages of hope in honor or memory of those who passed away from, are fighting or beat cancer.

Luminaria decorating events will take place in the lobby of Scotland Memorial Hospital on August 21 and 22 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and at the Dulin Center (500 Lauchwood Drive, inside of the urgent care building) from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on September 6. Luminarias are $10 each, with all proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society.

The Relay For Life fundraiser is an essential event that brings together communities from all walks of life, promoting unity and compassion. By engaging in these activities, participants show their support for cancer patients and survivors and contribute directly to research, advocacy, and patient support programs led by the American Cancer Society.

For those interested in supporting the Relay For Life, visit scotlandhealth.org/relayforlife to donate bows, signs and luminarias and participate in the movement.

Deon Crawford III is the Hospice director of Public Relations in the Scotland Health Care System. Crawford can be reached at [email protected].