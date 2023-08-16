LUMBERTON — The Lumber River Workforce Development Board in partnership with NCWorks and SCWorks, is hosting a multistate job fair event called “Sharing Borders Sharing Jobs.”

This in-person event is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., located at Southeastern Agricultural Center, 1027 U.S. 74 East, Lumberton.

This job fair event will host employers from North and South Carolina who will be onsite to recruit, interview and hire for various careers and job opportunities available in the eastern NC/SC area. The event is open to the public, and there is no fee for attending. For more details, contact the local NCWorks Career Center in Bladen, Hoke, Richmond, Robeson or Scotland County.

This event is supported by WIOA Statewide Activity Employer Services Funds supported by the Employment and Training Administration of the U.S. Department of Labor as part of an award totaling $20,000 with no financing from non-governmental sources.

The Lumber River Council of Governments provides various programs and services to the member governments in its region: Bladen, Hoke, Richmond, Robeson and Scotland counties. It serves as an administrative and service delivery arm for its member governments’ federal, state, regional, and local programs.