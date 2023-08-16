LAURINBURG — Restoring Hope Center Inc. has been granted $56,000 in Golden LEAF Food Distribution Assistance Program funding to purchase a new storage building and a new cargo van.

“The storage unit will free up much-needed space in our warehouse distribution center,” stated Restoring Hope Executive Director Faye Coates. “This will allow us to store more products, which allows us to serve more clients. The new cargo van will allow us to travel farther to pick up and distribute even more product to the residents of our community.”

The N.C. General Assembly appropriated $10 million to Golden LEAF for the Food Distribution Assistance Program. This program is funded by federal State Fiscal Recovery Funds through the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Funds may be used for grants to nonprofit organizations to assist organizations in becoming eligible to be partner agencies of a North Carolina food bank or enhancing or expanding the capacity of current partner agencies of North Carolina food banks. The Golden LEAF Board awarded the first round of funding in August and expects to award the remaining funds by December 2023.

“The Food Distribution Assistance Program is a unique opportunity to enhance and expand the capacity of nonprofits working with our North Carolina food banks to address food insecurity,” said Golden LEAF President, Chief Executive Officer Scott T. Hamilton. “Golden LEAF is proud to partner with the State of North Carolina to leverage this one-time federal funding for a lasting impact across the state.”

Coates shared that nonprofit organizations like the Restoring Hope Center rely on funding from foundations, businesses and private donors.

“Without the support of foundations like this, we could not continue to do what we do,” she stated. “Thank you, Golden LEAF Foundation, for helping us continue to serve the residents of Scotland County and surrounding counties. We feel very honored and humbled to have received your funding support.”

For more information about Restoring Hope Center, Inc. and its programs, visit http://www.restoringhopecenterinc.org/.