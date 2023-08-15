Holds 21st Back to School, Stay in School at SHS

LAURINBURG — A line of cars stretched from one end of Scotland High Drive to the other on Saturday morning as the Scotland County NAACP held its 21st Back to School, Stay in School bookbag giveaway at Scotland High School.

With help from community and industry sponsors, the organization filled 1,200 clear bookbags with pencils, composition books, loose-leaf paper, folders, colored pencils, crayons and glue for volunteers to distribute to all grade levels. Volunteers came from the NAACP, SHS, and the Scotland County Sheriff’s Department.

Scotland County NAACP President Herman Tyson thought this might be the biggest crowd he’s ever seen for this event.

“This large turnout just shows the need in this county,” he said. “We are happy to provide kids with materials to help them be successful in school.”

Other freebies were also available at the event. As recipients’ cars snaked through the long line, the Scotland County Health Department handed out free COVID-19 tests and information on school immunizations. Food Lion provided hotdogs, juice, water, bags of sweet potatoes, masks, hand sanitizer, wipes, and kids’ socks.

Parent Rhonda Quick was grateful for the assistance.

“I’m a single mom with another one on the way. This definitely helps because buying school supplies gets expensive. This will get him started,” Quick said.

State Rep. Garland Pierce started the program in 2002 at Bright Hopewell Baptist Church, serving about 300 kids that first year. It’s grown every year since then.

“I’m thankful to the volunteers and sponsors who help us orchestrate this event year after year,” Pierce said. “It demonstrates that we support our students and emphasizes the importance of school to them.”

If any bookbags were left after the event, they would be divided among the county’s 10 public schools for distribution to students in need.