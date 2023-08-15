LAUREL HILL — DreamWorks Outdoorz hosted its first workshop Saturday at the Laurel Hill Community Center.

Founder Lonnie Ellerbe put together the workshop, which consisted of learning to make a variety of fishing knots as well as beginner fishing skills. Parents were invited to register the kids through a Facebook event that Ellerbe posted. Kids were awarded a completely stocked tackle box with attendance.

The tables were lined with fully stocked tackle boxes for the kids, informational coloring packets with puzzles and mazes, name tags and pictures of Ellerbe’s catches. Videos were shown to the kids allowing them to see what a GoPro could capture.

Friends of Ellerbe came together and helped with donations such as bait made by Knight’s Bait Company for the kids’ tackleboxes and door prizes and food. There were drawings for prizes, and every child walked away with a prize. Refreshments were served after the workshop.

”My love of the outdoors and children learning a valuable trade is what has driven me to this point, to take on something so out of my comfort zone and just go with it,” Ellerbe said. “I don’t know exactly what I am doing but I hope that it makes a difference in just one kids life and that they learn something to take with them through their life.”

Ellerbe founded DreamWorks Outdoorz for the outdoor enthusiast a few years ago. He stated that his love of fishing most likely came from his father taking him fishing as a small boy. Ellerbe also stated that his first catch had him hooked for life.

Ellerbe plans to have another workshop alongside one that’s a more extended version. Current ideas include a hands-on fishing trip. He would also like to have more community input and see more families participating.

“f I can just reach and change one kid’s life outcome for the better, then I have accomplished my goal,” Ellerbe said. “I’m not in it for the money-making at all because the overhead superseded the registration fees by far. It’s all for the kids.”

Ellerbe is in the process of another workshop which will likely be as soon as the end of September. Stay tuned to the Dreamworks Outdoorz Facebook page for complete details and to keep up to date with all the future happenings. Any individuals, churches or businesses interested in sponsoring future should message the organization through their Facebook page.