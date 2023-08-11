LAUREL HILL — The Laurel Hill Community Center is gearing up for its first Fun Friday event.

According to Center Supervisor Jennifer Townsend, the center will host an Among Us event on Sept. 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. for ages ten and up.

“I wanted to do some sort of series that would bring older kids into our center and highlight our Gaming Room,” Townsend said. “We want to spread the word about this unique safe space in Scotland County.” She said that the events won’t only be for gamers and will include activities tied to the events, such as games in the gym.

The game Among Us has become an increasingly popular video game where players use social deduction to vote off imposters and complete tasks to win.

“For our real-world simulation Among Us in the gym is a game called Eye Assassin,” Townsend said. “All you need is four players or more, and everyone sits in a wide circle. A hat with folded pieces of paper will be passed around to decide who gets to be the killer. No one is allowed to reveal who they are.”

The game requires the assassin to wink at a person or two, then that person must wait five seconds before announcing their death. After each death, there is an emergency meeting where the remaining players attempt to deduce who the assassin is and accuse someone. If the guess is incorrect, the game continues until everyone is out and the assassin wins or the assassin is accused correctly.

“Since this is our first Fun Friday, a snack will be provided at no cost,” Townsend said. “However, our concessions will be open to kids wishing to make additional purchases.”

The center is located at 14940 Church Street in Laurel Hill.

For more information about the center, call 910-773-1930.