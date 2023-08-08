LAURINBURG — The Back the Blue charity ride is coming back Sept. 16 to help families in need at Christmas time.

Registration for the 2023 Back the Blue will run from 10 to 11 a.m. at Crossroads Grill in Scotland County, with kickstands up at 11:15 a.m., and registration for Richmond County is at Hide a Way Tavern from 11 to noon, with kickstands up at 1 p.m.

The event began in 2020, planned by a 26-year veteran of the Laurinburg Police Department, Sergeant Chris Jackson, and his wife, Judy. Chris has planned and coordinated the Back the Blue Ride of Scotland County to Richmond County and back with several vendors, door prizes, auction items, 50/50, and more.

The ride usually consists of over 200 or more motorcycles, cars and trucks. Local, state, and federal legislatures have attended the ride in the past. The ride for 2021 was the second annual and raised over $12,000. The year 2022 raised $14,000.

“I hope this year, the fundraiser surpasses the previous years, but to do so, we need everyone’s participation,” Jackson said. “Even an amount such as $10 can make a difference. All the donations add up to make it happen big for these kids.”

All proceeds are divided between local law enforcement agencies in Scotland and Richmond counties. The program consists of officers and deputies taking children shopping who would have gotten little, if anything, for Christmas.

The Jacksons also plan a toy drive for Scotland County children. Jackson sets up his enclosed trailer at different locations throughout Scotland County and advertises the locations on social media. Once the trailer is full, the Jacksons take the donations to Scotland County Church and Community Services, who distribute them to the less fortunate children in the area.

Individuals and business owners are encouraged to bring new toys, bicycles to fill the trailer. Jackson and his wife Judy are reaching out to the community and individuals and businesses to donate, whether through cash/check donation, door prizes, auction prizes or any type of donation you deem appropriate to help sponsor a local child for Christmas. Individuals or business who wish to participate, contact Jackson at [email protected]