HAMLET — America’s National Dance Championships Family of Competitions and Conventions hosted its 23rd Annual National Dance Titles Competition from July 20-22 at the Cole Auditorium on the campus of Richmond Community College.
160 National Semi-Finalists represented 57 studios from North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
The semi-finalists qualified from 28 regional competitions February through May to compete at the National Titles Competition. Two of the regional competitions were held at the Cole attracting dance studios from several states. The Cole also hosted two dance conventions for America’s National Dance Championships Family of Competitions and Conventions and the spring recitals for two dance schools from Richmond County and three from Scotland County.
The winners of this competition competed in an interview, an on-stage self-introduction, a jazz and technique class, and a solo dance routine. They also had an ice cream social with ice cream from Carolina Scoops, a red carpet party, and a formal awards gala over three days.
The National Title Winners will travel with the ANDC Teams to regional competitions, assist at conventions, perform for local, regional, and national events, and participate in charity projects.
Boogie Fever’s Miss Dance USA
Tiny Miss Dance USA-Rilynn Browder
Kristy’s Dance Academy-Jonesville, NC
Mini Miss Dance USA-Lola Barton
Bobbi’s School of Dance-Thomasville, NC
Petite Miss Dance USA-McKarlie Wimberly
Next Generation Dance-Muscle Shoals, AL
Junior Miss Dance USA-Imgrym Grissom
Just Dancin Dance Studio-Rock Hill, SC
Teen Miss Dance USA-Mackenzie Decuir
Adagio School of Dance-Lake Wylie, SC
Miss Dance USA-Madison Nunn
Teresa’s School of Dance-Collinsville, VA
America’s Mr. & Miss Dance
America’s Tiny Miss Dance-Raylen Fowler
Studio Dance-Unicoi, TN
America’s Mini Miss Dance-Lacie Sumners
The Dance Academy-Fayetteville, TN
America’s Petite Mister Dance-Parker Pike
North Alabama Dance Theatre-Haleyville, AL
America’s Petite Miss Dance-Bo Neely Fowler
North Alabama Dance Theatre-Haleyville, AL
America’s Junior Mister Dance-Eddie Ledbetter
Kristy’s Dance Academy-Jonesville, NC
America’s Junior Miss Dance-Charlee Spencer
North Alabama Dance Theatre-Haleyville, AL
America’s Teen Mister Dance-Ben Powell
Revolution Dance Company-Rock Hill, SC
America’s Teen Miss Dance-Lilly Rogers
Legacy Dance Center-Clyde, NC
America’s Mister Dance-Tucker Riddle
North Alabama Dance Theatre-Haleyville, AL
America’s Miss Dance-Mia Durham
Elite Dance Center- Fayetteville, NC