MAXTON — Lil Mary’s Coffee Shop in Maxton held its grand reopening on Saturday with a celebration that included family members and community members, alongside live musical performances.

The gathered crowd all wished the newly-opened shop, located at 214 McCaskill Ave.

“I had two dreams in life, becoming a nurse and owning my own business. Well as God would have it, He opened the door for me to head on the journey as a business owner,” said Mary Locklear, the owner of Lil Mary’s.

Various vendors attended the event, representing local small businesses like Fruity Tee’s and Lisa’s Sweets and Treats to organizations like Scotland Counselling.

“Many of these vendors will have merchandise in our shop where you’ll be able to walk in and purchase goods,” Locklear said.

Locklear started her business as a way to keep her “deceased brother’s memory alive.”

“My inspiration goes deep,” Locklear said.

They used to drink coffee together in the mornings and talk, and she continued this when she married her current husband.

“He and I shared a cup of coffee many mornings with conversations and memories to last a lifetime,” Locklear said of her brother. “… It just made sense that this tradition would be one that I wanted to continue for my family and friends as well as my community.”

Locklear worked as a CNA for 28 years, and her patients knew her as Lil Mary, which inspired the name of her shop. She said she hopes to be able to take these memories she’s made with loved ones and give back to the community with them.

“I can now offer a place where we have great affordable food and the best conversations over coffee,” Locklear said, “and you can also find local vendors inside. Come and see. I’m sure that you will find something you love in here.”

The coffee shop will be open to the public beginning Tuesday, August 8, 2023, and will eventually have a fully operational kitchen. Call 910-723-7570 for call-in, pickup, or curbside ordering.