WAGRAM — The Wagram Board of Commissioners approved Thursday the payout for street repairs done throughout the town as part of a maintenance project.

“During the budget discussions we talked about paving the potholes, the bad spots in the street throughout the town,” said Wagram Town Clerk Roosevelt Henegan “The mayor took it upon himself to actually go out and drive all over the town and identify spots.”

According to Henegan, the streets that were identified and repaired included Buie, Center, Bundy (before/after Hillcreek Road intersection), Nazareth Church Road, Marlboro, McGill, Gilchrist and Second streets.

“That paving has been done,” Henegan said.

The cost for the repairs was $4,658 and repairs were completed by Hudson Paving, according to Henegan.

Although the project was not originally discussed during budget talks, Henegan said money was still earmarked for projects like this, about $10,000 in street maintenance as well as Powell Bill Funds.

“It was kind of included in that but we didn’t specify it,” Henegan said.

In other financial matters, the commissioners approved a budget amendment moving $118 from the Building Maintenance line item to the Property Liability line item to pay for insurance coverage costs for the Wagram Community Center.

Henegan said the cost for the coverage was originally quoted by the League of Municipalities at $13,816, and the item was budgeted to reflect the quote with adjustments due to inflation.

“They sent us a bill for $14,079.49,” Henegan said.

The $118 will make up the amount that was not budgeted, Henegan said.

Also Thursday, Henegan told commissioners that it was in the interest of the town to hold a surplus sale to sell items and equipment no longer in use to the town. Henegan said that he will figure out how to place the items on govdeals.com. Items may include a dump truck, copy machine and outdated telephones.

“Anything that you know of, we’ll try to compile a list and get it sent (govdeals.com),” Henegan said.

Tomeka Sinclair is the editor of the Laurinburg Exchange. She can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3169.