HAMLET — Richmond Community College has announced its honor lists for the 2023 Summer Semester.

The President’s List identifies students who earn an “A” in all courses and have a 4.0 grade point average while carrying 12 or more semester credit hours excluding developmental courses. The Dean’s List identifies students who attain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 with no grade lower than a “B” while carrying 12 or more semester credit hours excluding developmental courses.

President’s List

Richmond County

· Alex Chappell

· Caroline Hunsucker

· Assem Hussien

· Emma McDonald

· Ann Nguyen

Scotland County

· Savannah Dieffenbach

· Sarah Odom

Dean’s List

Richmond County

· Christopher Anderson

· Thomas Kennedy

· Natalie Meacham

Scotland County

· David Bracey