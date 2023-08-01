JULY FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department performed 21 inspections of area food service locations during the month of July.

Following are the results of those inspections, including the date of inspection, site, location and final grade. Specific violations are not listed but can be found on the Scotland County Health Department website.

— July 3: Nics Pik kwik (12001 McColl Road), 92

— July 6: Captain D’s Seafood, 94.5

— July 6: Wendys, 96

— July 10: Burger King, 95.5

— July 10, Zaxby’s, 96

— July 11: Kentucky Fried Chicken, 97

— July 11: Nics Pik kwik Deli (7579 HWY 74 BUS West), 91.5

— July 14: Nics Pik kwik Deli (17341 Aberdeen Road), 94

— July 17: Nics Pik kwik (11080 Johns Road), 91

— July 17: Greek Village, 93.5

— July 19: Smithfields Chicken n’ Bar-B-Q, 96.5

— July 19: Little Fuji Grill, 96.5

— July 20: Miyako Asian Bistro, 96

— July 20: Fore’s Family Restaurant, 94

— July 21: Chick-Fil-A, 96.5

— July 25: Nics Pik kwik (24381 Main Street), 94

— July 26: Jin Jin Chinese Restaurant, 91

— July 26: La Familia Mexican Restaurant, 95.5

— July 27: Cross Roads Grill, 96.5

— July 27: Jesses Pizza and Subs, 93.5

— July 27: Boneyard Bar-B-Q Grill, 90