LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Department of Social Services board of directors announced Monday that Kimberly McRae will be the interim director of the Department of Social Services.

McRae was named after the current director of social services, April Snead, was named by the Scotland County Board of Commissioners as the new County Manager, effective on Aug. 1.

McRae graduated from North Carolina A&T State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Management. She has more than 29 years of experience at the Scotland County Department of Social Services as an adult services social worker and as supervisor of the Adult Services and Work First Employment divisions for the last 15 years.

McRae is passionate about serving others and stated, “I am honored to serve as interim firector for DSS. My goal as Interim Director is to continue offering excellent services to the citizens of Scotland County.”

McRae will serve until a permanent replacement is named to replace Snead by the social services board of directors.