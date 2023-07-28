•July 31

Summer Graduation: The Richmond Community College will hold its summer graduation at The Cole Auditorium, W. Hamlet Ave. in Hamlet, at 10 a.m.

•Aug. 1

National Night Out: The national night out is an annual community-building campaign to promote police-community partnerships. It will take place in Downtown Laurinburg from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

•Aug. 4

Red Cross Blood Drive: The Red Cross will host a blood drive at St. David’s Episcopal Church Parish Hall. 506 Azure Ct., Laurinburg, from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

•Aug. 8

Small Business Seminar: RCC will host a free webinar for the owners of small businesses. The webinar will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

•Aug. 12

School supply giveaway: The Scotland County NAACP will hold a Back to School Supply Give-A-Way from 9 a.m. to noon at Scotland High School.

•Aug. 15

Paint Pouring: The Scotland Place Senior Center on 1210 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg will host a paint-pouring art event at 1:30 p.m. Participation costs $25, covering the canvas and paint.

Free Webinar- Nonprofit Bootcamp: Richmond Community College is hosting a free webinar on grant writing for nonprofits. The webinar will run from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

•Aug. 17

Laurinburg After Five: The Tru Sol Band will play at Laurinburg After Five. The event will occur at McDuffie Square from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

•Aug. 19

Block Party: St. Andrews University is hosting a back-to-school party with live music, a campus open house, an antique car show, and more. The event will occur on campus from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Farmer’s Market: The monthly farmer’s market will be held in McDuffie Square from 9 a.m. to noon.

•Aug. 22

Live Like Madison Blood Drive: the Live Like Madison Foundation is hosting a blood drive at Saint Luke UMC, 1501 Turnpike Road. It will run from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Free Webinar: There will be a free webinar on building resilience and dealing with psychological struggles. It will be at 11 a.m.

Upcoming church events

Family and Friends Day: The Franklin Chapel AME Zion Church, located at 1103 South Caledonia Road in Laurinburg, is hosting a Family and Friends Day celebration on Sunday, July 30, at 10:30 a.m.