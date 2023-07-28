Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Wagram Street reported to police Thursday that they had received a package from Amazon that was left on the front porch while they were not home and when they returned the package was gone.

LAURINBURG — City of Laurinburg trash and recycle cans were reported stolen Wednesday from Life Changing Ministries on East Church Street.

LAURINBURG — A blue 2006 Toyota Sienna was reported Wednesday to police stolen on South Caledonia Road.

Break-ins

LAURINBURG —A resident of Phillips Drive reported to police that an unknown suspect entered their residence, forcefully, through a window and rummaged through the closets. Nothing was reported taken.

Robbery

LAURINBURG — A victim reported to police Wednesday that four unknown suspects struck him on the head with a pistol and took his wallet containing $100 cash, identification cards and a debit card on East Vance Street.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Harold Key, 48, of Rockingham, was arrested and charged Wednesday with second-degree trespassing after coming on the property of Biscuitville after being banned. Key was jailed under a $1,500 secure bond.