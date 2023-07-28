MAXTON —Two men are wanted for first-degree murder following the death of a 21-year-old Maxton man.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking into the death of 21-year-old Kylon Locklear who law enforcement officers said was murdered Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, July 26, 2023, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Freebird Lane in Maxton in reference to threats of weapon violations. Prior to arriving at the location, Robeson County E911 Communications Center received a second call in reference to an individual shot.

Upon arrival of the deputies, Kylon Locklear was found suffering from gunshot wounds, according to information released byb the sheriff’s office. Locklear was transported to Scotland Health Care for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

Cherokee Norton, 26, of Pembroke and Taima Cummings, 20, of Rowland, are each wanted on charges of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into a vehicle, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and felony conspiracy. Both are considered armed and dangerous.

Kinston Don Locklear, 20, of Maxton, is wanted on charges of two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary, four counts of second-degree kidnapping, felony conspiracy and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon. The charges are in relation to a robbery that occurred on Freebird Lane.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case. The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and U.S. Marshals Service Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force are assisting with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrest are likely. Anyone with information about the cases are asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.