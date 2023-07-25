LAURINBURG — A $15,000 grant from the Eaton Corporation will aid Scotland Regional Hospice’s mission to provide exceptional end-of-life care to those visiting its inpatient facility, Morrison Manor.

Morrison Manor features 12 private rooms offering a peaceful retreat where patients receive 24-hour compassionate care from experienced staff. Patients and families have access to amenities like a shared living room, dining area, solarium and chapel so they can spend meaningful time together.

With Eaton’s support, Scotland Regional Hospice can uphold its mission to offer a caring experience for all who need it. The funds will help ensure patients continue receiving exceptional, attentive and empathetic treatment in Morrison Manor’s home-like setting.

“Through Eaton’s unwavering support over the last 30 years, they have helped ensure that we can continue to provide safe, high-quality and compassionate care to the communities that we serve,” shared Kim Hammonds, Scotland Regional Hospice executive director. “Their latest contribution will fund amenities at Morrison Manor that will help us to provide the best possible experience for patients and families visiting our facility. These comforts can make a world of difference to our visitors during the most emotionally challenging time of their lives.”

Due to the recent closure of a similar facility in Lumberton and the lack of hospice inpatient facilities in five of the seven counties within Scotland Regional Hospice’s service area, the demand for inpatient care at Morrison Manor has increased over the last few months.

Scotland Regional Hospice is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of patient care and safety while also accommodating the needs of its patients’ loved ones and guests. With assistance from Scotland Health and its supporters, the organization recently replaced and added furniture throughout the facility to ensure everyone who stays at Morrison Manor feels comfortable and cared for. The Eaton grant will aid the organization’s efforts to maintain the highest standards of comfort and safety by continuing the facility improvement efforts.

“We understand that patients and their families need a comfortable and welcoming environment while receiving inpatient care at our hospice house,” said Hammonds. “Our staff is dedicated to providing all the comforts of home, ensuring that patients and their loved ones feel at ease during this challenging time. As technology, processes and equipment are developed or improved upon over time, funds like the Eaton grant help us to evolve right along with – and sometimes ahead of – everyone else to ensure that our patients are receiving the best care possible.”

Scotland Regional Hospice is a not-for-profit agency founded in 1985 to help meet the medical and psychosocial needs of patients and their families facing life-threatening illnesses. Through various grants, volunteerism and support with the organization’s annual golf tournament fundraiser, Eaton has been instrumental in Scotland Regional Hospice’s growth and sustainability.

“Patients facing life’s most difficult moments deserve nothing less than the highest quality care in comfortable, uplifting surroundings,” Hammonds said. “Eaton Corporation’s gift helps ensure just that we can provide that level of care. We can’t thank them enough.”

Deon Cranford III is the hospice director of Public Relations for the Scotland Health Care System.