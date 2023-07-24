LAURINBURG — The two-week filing period for candidacy in the 2023 municipal elections ended Friday at noon, with seven more individuals vying for seats in local government throughout Scotland County.

About 475 of the state’s more than 550 cities, towns, and villages — also called municipalities — have elections in 2023. Municipalities are local governments that make decisions about development, policing, water and waste services, local taxation, and other issues that affect voters’ daily lives.

The 2023 municipal election day for Scotland County will be held on Nov. 7.

Town of Maxton

Three more people filed Friday for seats on the Maxton Board of Commissioners: incumbent Toni Bethea, Michael Hines and Charnette Murphy.

They join incumbent Paul McDowell, Robert Macy and James McDougald, who are also vying for the three commissioner seats up for reelection. Elizabeth Gilmore, the third incumbent commissioner, did not file for reelection.

Also not filing for reelection in Maxton is the seated mayor, Paul Davis. Christopher McDougal filed Friday for the seat. McDougal joins Emmett “Chip” Morton and Shelman Spencer in what will be a competitive race for a four-year term as mayor this November.

Since Maxton is in dual counties, its results will reflect voters in Scotland and Robeson counties.

Town of Gibson

In Gibson, Gwen Arrigon filed for a seat on the Board of Commissioners instead of seeking reelection to her current mayor seat. Also filing for the two available commissioner seats were Myra Tyndall, Gregory Leech and Ronnie Hudson. Incumbent commissioners Josh Byrd and Jerry Glover did not seek reelection. Archie Herring is the sole candidate to file for a two-year term as mayor.

Town of Wagram

Incumbent Kendrick Thomas filed Friday for another Wagram Board of Commissioners term. Thomas will join a field of candidates that includes fellow incumbent Lori Reynolds, Iasia Wells and the sitting mayor Robert McLaughlin.

McLaughlin was initially elected a commissioner on the board. Following the death of the elected mayor George Purcell in February, McLaughlin was named mayor by fellow commissioners.

Chad Bailey and Barbara McRae Pierce are vying for the mayor seat, resulting in another competitive mayoral race in Scotland County.

Incumbent commissioner Cullen Edwards did not file during the two-week filing period.

In Wagram, the election year when three council members are up for reelection, the two individuals that receive the most votes will be elected to a four-year term. The individual who received the third highest vote is elected to a two-year term.

City of Laurinburg

No one filed Friday for the available seats on the Laurinburg City Council, but at least one race is guaranteed to be competitive.

Incumbent Mayor James “Jim” Willis will have to win more votes than Loretta McNeill to be retain another four-year term on the council.

Incumbent Mary Jo Adams currently faces no opposition for the District 2 seat on the council. Neither does incumbent Rosemary Rainer, who represents District 1.

