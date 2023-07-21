Editor’s Note: An update on those who filed Friday will appear in Wednesday’s edition of the Laurinburg Exchange.

LAURINBURG — Three more people in Scotland County filed Tuesday and Wednesday for candidacy during the final week to sign up to participate in the 2023 Municipal Election.

Iasia Wells and Robert McLauglin each filed Wednesday for a seat on the Wagram Board of Commissioners bringing the field to three candidates.

In Wagram, the election year when three council members are up for reelection, the two individuals that receive the most votes will be elected to a four-year term. The individual who received the third highest vote is elected to a two-year term.

In Maxton, Robert Macy filed this week for a seat on the Board of Commissioners. Seats held by Paul McDowell, Toni Bethea and Elizabeth Gilmore.

There are 14 seats up for reelection throughout Scotland County, including four mayor seats.

The mayor seat for the City of Laurinburg is currently up for grabs as well as seats representing District 1 and District 2 on the Laurinburg City Council.

The mayor seats for Gibson, Maxton and Wagram are also up for reelection.

In Gibson, the Board of Commissioners will also have two available seats; and Maxton and Wagram’s Board of Commissioners each have three available seats.

The two-week filing period came to a close on Friday.

According to the NC Board of Elections, about 475 of the state’s more than 550 cities, towns, and villages – also called municipalities – have elections in 2023. Municipalities are local governments that make decisions about development, policing, water and waste services, local taxation, and other issues that affect voters’ daily lives.