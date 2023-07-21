LAURINBURG — Many agencies rely on the service of volunteers to fill gaps where help is needed and overhead funding may be limited.

The Church and Community Services of Scotland County was founded in 1989 by local leaders with the vision, and many years later, CCS still does this work as a direct result of individuals and agencies such as community helpers and volunteers.

But one volunteer has taken volunteering to a whole new level. Guam native Frances Quenga volunteers for the CCS and has been with the agency for about two years. Quenga first moved to the United States in 2011 to Seattle, Washington. She then moved to North Carolina in 2021, where she started volunteering at the CCS alongside her sister Barbara Hunt, a former Laurinburg post office worker of 21 years.

Hunt stated that when Quenga moved in with her, she noticed that puzzles and art caught her attention.

“Frances is dyslexic, so some things which are normal for other people are a challenge,” Hunt said, “but she has an eye for shapes, shades and colors and textures. Yes, anyone can put together a puzzle, but she puts it together upside down with ease.”

According to Hunt, all of the puzzles are donated because Quenga loves to give to others.

Qunega said she has an entire art room where she spends a lot of time putting work into the puzzles and some other art projects at her home. Quenga said it takes about a week to two weeks to assemble a thousand-piece puzzle and estimates that she has donated and gifted around 100 puzzles to date.

“The puzzles are bought and framed all with Quenga’s personal funds and then brought to CCS and donated to clients who may come in for the food bank or the clothing closet,” CCS director Robin Monk said. “If someone walks in and says they want the puzzle hanging, they get it, and most people that have received one doesn’t know the story behind it. She has even donated to the local Christmas Cheer and given to families for Christmas. We are so excited to have her artwork here at CCS and to be a part of this great thing she does.”

For more information on CCS and the vision, contact Robin Monk at 910-276-8330 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to noon.