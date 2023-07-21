WASHINGTON, D.C. — CareSouth Carolina has been recognized as a Rural Communities Opioid Response Program Champion for their “outstanding” commitment, achievements, and innovations in addressing substance use disorder.

This award, presented by the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy, acknowledges CareSouth Carolina’s dedication to combating the opioid crisis through the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program.

CareSouth Carolina’s director of Behavioral Health, Amy Cook, LISW-CP/S, and Daniel Myers, MAT/SUD Program Director, received the award in Washington, D.C.

Several noteworthy highlights were shared during the conference in CareSouth Carolina’s recognition as an RCORP Champion:

— Innovative Project Lazarus Model: CareSouth Carolina has leveraged the Project Lazarus model as the foundation for their implementation grants. This approach has revolutionized its efforts in effectively addressing substance use disorder, leading to greater outcomes.

— Community Engagement through “New” Social Media: Recognizing the power of social media as a platform for community engagement, CareSouth Carolina has embraced innovative channels such as TikTok and its own CSC Community Podcast.

— Thoughtful Outreach: CareSouth Carolina’s approach involves meeting beneficiaries where they feel most comfortable. This entails engaging with individuals and communities in various settings, including churches, barbecues, community festivals, and more. Through thoughtful outreach, they ensure that support and resources are accessible and that much-needed community education is accomplished.

— Cultural Sensitivity: CareSouth Carolina has formed a close partnership with the local Pee Dee tribe, ensuring culturally sensitive practices. This partnership not only builds trust but also facilitates the collection of valuable data and collaboration.

CareSouth Carolina has played a key role in establishing the Rural Opioid Community Response Consortium. This consortium, formed under its leadership, focuses on destigmatizing treatment for opiate and other substance use disorders. With its three main objectives — prevention, treatment, and sustained recovery — the consortium aims to support individuals of all ages struggling with opiate use disorder or dependency.