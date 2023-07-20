WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Partners In Ministry Camp STEMulation participants and chaperones recently traveled to NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland and the National African Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C.

The students also visited The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial and the White House, where they were asked to sing their theme song, “Camp STEMulation.”

“This was not only a field trip but a wonderful learning excursion for our summer campers,” said Carolyn Banks, the Partners In Ministry Afterschool Program director. “The students got to travel back in time to trace the roots of African American history and to experience the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King.

“The visit to NASA’s Goddard Flight and Space Center was an opportunity for the students to participate in a group activity in the form of a scavenger hunt to answer questions about the Goddard and its mission.”

Partners In Ministry is a non-profit 21st Century Afterschool/Summer Camp Program. PIM provided an afterschool program from 2:45 to 6:30 p.m. and a five-week summer camp from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Melba McCallum is the executive director of Partners In Ministry.

The National Museum of African American History and Culture is the only national museum devoted exclusively to the documentation of African American life, history, and culture. It was established by an Act of Congress in 2003, following decades of efforts to promote and highlight the contributions of African Americans.

The Goddard Space Flight Center is a major NASA space research laboratory located approximately 6.5 miles northeast of Washington, D.C. in Greenbelt, Maryland, United States. Established on May 1, 1959 as NASA’s first space flight center, GSFC employs approximately 10,000 civil servants and contractors.