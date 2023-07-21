LAURINBURG — The Arts Council of Scotland County has completed the first week of its Theater Camp with storyteller and camp director Tyris D. Jones.

The camp, entitled “Bringing Folktales to Life,” began on July 17 and will end on July 27 with a final performance at 7 p.m. The camp is being held at the Story Telling Arts Center of the Southeast, located at 131 S Main Street Laurinburg NC.

The Theater Camp aims to introduce students to many aspects of creating a theater production. Activities included acting, costuming and set design.

Children were eager to learn the language of acting, as well as the importance of choosing the correct costume in addition to just the right setting to fit the narrative of the story being told as Jones himself demonstrated every concept being taught.

“I tell kids they have the ability to use their creative imagination, where they can just make this story their own stories,” Jones stated.

Jones is a native of Laurinburg as well as a graduate of North Carolina Central University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in Theater Arts. He realized that his work has become “his vehicle” for reaching young people and teaching them about local history, Jones stated.

For more information on the SACS and its upcoming events you may visit their website at www.storyartscenter.org/ or visit them downtown Laurinburg.