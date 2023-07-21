LAURINBURG — This fall, The Tams, an acclaimed beach band known for its soulful harmonies and catchy tunes, will return to Laurinburg for the first time in more than two years.

Sponsored by Scotland Health Care System, the concert will take place under the lights at Pate Stadium on the evening of Oct. 6 as part of the annual Relay For Life fundraiser benefiting the American Cancer Society.

Admission to The Tams’ performance is free and the event is open to the public. Attendees can choose to walk with relay teams, or simply bring a chair and enjoy the music. Multiple food vendors will be on-site and 100% of proceeds from food sales will be donated to ACS.

During the Relay for Life team captains meeting on Tuesday, Scotland Health hired the popular band to headline this year’s Relay For Life event in an effort to help reinvigorate the annual fundraiser’s popularity following a decline in participation due to the pandemic.

“Scotland Health Care System has been a generous supporter and sponsor since Relay for Life started back in 1997,” shared Dr. Stewart Thomas, Relay for Life of Scotland County co-chair. “This year, in an effort to bring the community together and even bring folks in from outside of the community, Scotland Health has sponsored The Tams to be our band at Relay For Life. We hope this gives even more incentive for the community to come out and join us.”

This year will mark the 27th edition of the Scotland County area relay which has raised $5.2 million. Prior to the pandemic, the 2019 Scotland County Relay For Life raised nearly $162,000. In 2020, it raised just $50,000 but has slightly increased each of the last two years. The goal for 2023 is $85,000, still considerably less than its pre-pandemic totals, but the event’s committee feels that it is a goal that is both attainable and another step towards growing the event.

Scotland Health also hopes that encouraging community participation in Relay For Life will aid in its own efforts to raise cancer awareness, share the importance of screenings and other cancer prevention practices, and to celebrate the lives of the many cancer survivors living in our community.

For more information on Relay for Life of Scotland County or to donate, contact Stewart or Carol Thomas at 910-280-3308 or go to www.relayforlife.org/scotlandnc. To learn more about Relay For Life, visit RelayForLife.org.

Deon Cranford III is the Hospice Director of Public Relations for the Scotland Health Care System,