LAURINBURG — St. Andrew’s University is adding another online MBA program to its curriculum.

Starting sometime in the next academic year, students will be able to enroll in an MBA program with a specialization in Equine Entrepreneurship.

Wayne Freeman, the university’s MBA director, said, “The new MBA differs from a regular MBA by five classes.”

The different courses are Equine Law and Ethics, Equine Entrepreneurship, Equine Financial Reporting, and two practicums.

“The practicums will require students to work with an equine organization, like a large animal vet or therapeutic horsemanship center, to solve a business problem,” Freeman said.

He also noted the courses are 100% online and asynchronous, which makes it easier for working adults to attend. It also means students can enroll and attend from anywhere.

The purpose of the curriculum is to help students realize their dream of owning their own equine-related business. This could be anything from operating and owning stables to running a therapeutic horse center.

Freeman said the university decided to add the program to complement the popular BA in Equine Business Management that is already available. This program has more than 200 online students, and many expressed an interest in continuing their education with an equine-related MBA.

While a business degree is not required to enter the program, those without one would need prerequisite courses in Accounting, Economics, and Statistics. No entrance exams are required, but students would also need three professional references and a 3.0 GPA.

“The GPA requirement is flexible because life experiences matter too,” Freeman said.

To enroll or obtain more information, visit the university’s website sa.edu