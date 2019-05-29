Scotland County near the bottom of 2019 health rankings

Cox Cox

LAURINBURG — Health-wise, residents in the Scotland County may not be as well as their neighbors.

According to countyhealthrankings.org, the rankings help counties understand what influences how healthy residents are and how long they will live. Ranked from No. 1 to No. 100, best to worst, Scotland County was near the bottom of the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute’s annual County Health Rankings for 2019, ranked at No. 99.

Scotland County was ranked 97th for health factors and 97th for health behaviors.

Scotland County Health Educator Kathie Cox said for this study, the county will always be on the lower end because of size and resources.

“We are a very small, rural county with a small population,” said Cox. “So, when you compare counties on the other end of the spectrum (Wake, Orange, etc.) that have large populations along with amenities and resources available that lends toward better health outcomes, it keeps our ranking about where it is and it will remain this way – simply because we have no way to compete.

“That doesn’t mean we are not diligently aware of and working toward better health outcomes four Scotland County,” added Cox. “But we are working against the giants, meaning we will always be at the lower end of the spectrum considering what they use to determine the rankings.”

When asked if any improvements have been made for Scotland County health, Cox said no.

“Our numbers over the years have not shown improvement,” said Cox. “I would say because we are aware of our health status through our Community Health Assessments and we work hard to write/receive grants that will help us fund programs and/or services that could meet our populations’ needs. More business and industries are coming in or expanding which means more jobs; school drop-out rates have improved; Statistically for chronic disease, teen pregnancy, cancer, diabetes, heart disease, etc. we show some improvement in these areas, but there’s always more work to be done.”

In surrounding counties for overall health outcomes, Robeson County ranked No. 100, Rockingham County was at No. 75, Sampson County at No. 78, and Cumberland County at No. 73.

