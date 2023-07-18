Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Butler Street reported to the police department on Friday that a set of patio furniture was stolen.

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Allen Lane reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had stolen their Century Arms Draco 7.62 pistol. There is a person of interest.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Johns Road on Monday after a business reported their air condition unit cover.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Phritz Street on Friday after a 22-year-old of Wagram was shot in the thigh. The victim was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital in stable condition. They did not cooperate with law enforcement.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Pitt Street reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons said his residence was shot at.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Dunkin’ Donuts on Friday after it was reported that the manager fell for a scam. The manager told officers they received a phone call from a male who identified himself as a representative of the corporate office and told her the district manager was under investigation. Due to this, the manager was instructed to take all the money that the store had and trade it in for pre-paid debit cards and provide this representative with the information, which the manager did. The store is out $715.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Charlotte Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had damaged the front door of their residence.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Marris Wilson, 46, of Sugar Road was arrested Saturday on a warrant for communicating threats and assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Harold Key, 48, of Bennettsville, South Carolina, was arrested Saturday for second-degree trespassing. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Charlie Locklear, 53, of East Laurinburg was arrested Saturday on a warrant for assault on a female and communicating threats. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Cynthia Ferguson, 40, of Woodburn Drive was arrested Sunday for failure to appear in Scotland County for communicating threats. He was given a $300 bond.

LAURINBURG — Shaquana Bethea, 37, of Tara Drive was arrested Monday on an order for arrest for failure to appear. She was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Angelo Cummings, 59, of Elliot Drive was arrested Monday on an order for arrest for failure to appear. He was given a $1,000 bond.